Heatwave impact: This state begins summer vacations for schools today amid record-high temperatures
Heatwave impact: Odisha government has announced that amid record heatwave temperatures of 40-45 degrees C, schools will start summer vacations early.
India Heatwave impact: The Odisha government has announced that summer vacations for schools will begin on April 25. This comes as temperatures in the state range from 40 to 45.2 degrees Celsius.
