Heatwave in Bihar: Patna extends school closure for students up to Class 8 till June 19

The Patna district administration extended the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until June 19 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions in the state.

The state is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in 10 locations on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue for another two to three days.

In an order on Monday, Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok said, "All government and private schools in the district will remain closed on June 18 and 19 for classes up to 8th grade. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to be present in the school/office and perform their duties."

Some private schools in the state capital have already extended the summer vacation until June 22 due to the severe heatwave conditions.

While Aurangabad logged the highest temperature at 46.9 degree Celsius, Buxar closely followed at 46.6 degree Celsius, Dehri and Arwal at 46.4 degree Celsius each, Bhojpur at 46.2 degree Celsius, Gaya and Bikramganj at 45.4 degree Celsius each, Vaishali and Rajgir at 44.3 degree Celsius, and Nawada at 44 degree Celsius.