Heatwave in Delhi: Max temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, says IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday, April 9, was the hottest day in the national capital in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius
Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning of heatwave conditions in several parts of the national capital Delhi. The weather monitoring agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day, but there is a possibility of heatwave conditions at many places with "severe" heatwave conditions at a few places across the city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning of heatwave conditions in several parts of the national capital Delhi. The weather monitoring agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day, but there is a possibility of heatwave conditions at many places with "severe" heatwave conditions at a few places across the city.
The meteorological office has issued an "orange" alert, warning of a severe heatwave for this week.
The meteorological office has issued an "orange" alert, warning of a severe heatwave for this week.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Saturday, April 9, was the hottest day in the national capital in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was close to the 45 degrees Celsius mark in neighbouring Gurugram.
On Saturday, April 9, was the hottest day in the national capital in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was close to the 45 degrees Celsius mark in neighbouring Gurugram.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest ever maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941, as per the IMD.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest ever maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941, as per the IMD.
Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave for the last one week.
Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave for the last one week.
IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.
The weather department said northwest India and the adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department said northwest India and the adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, on Saturday said it is an aberration that the maximum temperature has breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark in parts of northwest India in the first 10 days of April.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, on Saturday said it is an aberration that the maximum temperature has breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark in parts of northwest India in the first 10 days of April.
There is a good chance that Delhi may record a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in April, he said.
There is a good chance that Delhi may record a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in April, he said.
This year, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This year, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over the southern parts of the country.
The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over the southern parts of the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!