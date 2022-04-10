Heatwave in Delhi: Max temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning of heatwave conditions in several parts of the national capital Delhi. The weather monitoring agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day, but there is a possibility of heatwave conditions at many places with "severe" heatwave conditions at a few places across the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}