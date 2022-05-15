Heatwave in Delhi-NCR today; Rainfall, storm in these states till May 17: IMD

"Heatwave conditions in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan; heatwave conditions in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in some parts over East Rajasthan; heatwave conditions in many parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana-Delhi; heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Jharkhand and Vidarbha," IMD said.