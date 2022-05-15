Heatwave in Delhi-NCR today; Rainfall, storm in these states till May 17: IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD has advised people with moderate health conditions residing in Northern India to avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on May 15.
"Heatwave conditions in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan; heatwave conditions in most parts with severe heatwave conditions in some parts over East Rajasthan; heatwave conditions in many parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana-Delhi; heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Jharkhand and Vidarbha," IMD said.
Yesterday also national capital witnessed scorching heat with the mercury soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur and 47 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh areas.
The weather agency advised people with moderate health conditions residing in Northern India to avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential.
"Avoid heat exposure- keep cool. Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty. Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep yourself hydrated," the weather forecasting agency said.
However, cloudy sky from May 16 onwards may provide some relief from the intense heat next week.
IMD rainfall prediction:
As per the IMD weather updates, thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hail are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarkhand on May 16 and 17.
Besides, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will also experience light rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning on May 16 and 17. ""A cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity which will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday," the MeT office said.
Similar weather conditions, including storm, will occur over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on May 16.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands might also witness rainfall with a thunderstorm or gusty winds during the next five days due to strong cross-equatorial flow from the Bay of Bengal.
