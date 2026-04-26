Heatwave in India: Akola hottest today at 46.9°C as IMD warns of scorching conditions for next three days

Akola in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature at 46.9°C on Sunday, April 26, as mercury continued to soar across parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C was reported at Akola (VIDARBHA)."
The IMD said heatwave conditions were observed at a few places in Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD said the maximum Temperatures on April 26 ranged from 40-46℃ across most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and northeast India, where they were below 36℃.
Maximum Temperature departures, as on April 26, were markedly above normal(> 5.1°C) at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch.
The temperature was appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan and Gujarat Region; at most places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at few places over Vidarbha; at isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.
Above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) temperature was recorded at many places over South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and North Interior Karnataka.
Near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) temperature was observed at few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
The IMD has predicted that scorching conditions will continue over parts of Northwest and Central India for the next three days.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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