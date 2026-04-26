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Heatwave in India: Akola hottest today at 46.9°C as IMD warns of scorching conditions for next three days

Heatwave in India: The IMD said heatwave conditions were observed at a few places in Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Akriti Anand
Updated26 Apr 2026, 10:11 PM IST
People protecting themselves by using umbrellas from the heatwave during a hot summer day, in Patna on Saturday.
People protecting themselves by using umbrellas from the heatwave during a hot summer day, in Patna on Saturday.(ANI)
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Akola in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature at 46.9°C on Sunday, April 26, as mercury continued to soar across parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C was reported at Akola (VIDARBHA)."

The IMD said heatwave conditions were observed at a few places in Vidarbha and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Heatwave alert: Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh on orange alert

How were temperatures recorded in other districts?

The IMD said the maximum Temperatures on April 26 ranged from 40-46℃ across most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and northeast India, where they were below 36℃.

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Maximum Temperature departures, as on April 26, were markedly above normal(> 5.1°C) at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch.

Also Read | More heatwave days ahead? Multiple states on IMD's alert — weather forecast here

The temperature was appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan and Gujarat Region; at most places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at few places over Vidarbha; at isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

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Also Read | Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj bakes at 45°C amid heatwave alert in north India

Above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) temperature was recorded at many places over South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and North Interior Karnataka.

Also Read | IMD forecast: Heatwave in Delhi, Haryana; heavy rain, thunderstorms across India

Near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) temperature was observed at few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The IMD has predicted that scorching conditions will continue over parts of Northwest and Central India for the next three days.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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