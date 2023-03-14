Several Indian cities including Mumbai, Konkan, and Kutch are already witnessing heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier announced a heatwave in Mumbai as two of its weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the city.

The weather office issued the first heatwave alert for the year in parts of the Kutch and the Konkan regions. It also warned Goa of a heatwave, leading to the closure of schools before noon last week.

Kerala is now facing severe heat conditions, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a report stating that some areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degrees Celsius.

This poses a significant health risk and increases the likelihood of heatstroke. It is essential for residents to take immediate action to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure their safety during this time.

Here are some ways to prevent heat-related illness

1) Stay indoors as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 12 pm to 4 pm.

2) Drink plenty of fluids, particularly water and fresh fruit juices, to stay hydrated.

3) Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to allow air to circulate and cool your body.

4) Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

5) Eat light meals and avoid heavy, spicy, and oily foods that can increase body heat.

6) Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

7) Use fans or air conditioning to keep your home or office cool.

8) If you must go outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat and carry an umbrella for shade.

9) Keep your homes cool by using curtains, shutters or sunshades. You may also leave windows open at night.

10) One should avoid dehydrating beverages like tea, coffee, alcohol, and carbonated soft drinks.

11) One should avoid working outside between 12 pm to 4 pm.