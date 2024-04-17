Heatwave in India: Telangana road transportation scales down bus operations

The early morning trips will start at 5 am and the evening services will resume at 4 pm and continue until midnight, TSRTC said

Amid the heatwave conditions, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has scaled down bus services in the Greater Hyderabad zone. According to media reports, buses will not operate between 12 noon and 4 pm from Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The early morning trips will start at 5 am, and the evening services will resume at 4 pm and continue until midnight.

''In view of the hot summer and the drastic drop of movement of the public on roads in the afternoon, the Greater Hyderabad Zone-TSRTC will cut down bus operations between 12 noon and 4 pm," a statement from TSRTC told The Hindu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TSRTC has around 2,700 buses. Last month, the Telangana government flagged off 22 non-AC electric (green Metro Express) buses.

Heatwave in India According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana for at least the next four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A heatwave is a phenomenon that is characterised by excessively high air temperatures that can pose serious health risks when exposed to the human body. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region, either in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.

In certain countries, it is defined by the heat index, which is based on temperature and humidity or on the extreme percentile of temperatures.

A heat wave is considered if a station's maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!