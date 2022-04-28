Weather update: Heatwave in north India likely to continue. Relief likely from…2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
- RK Jenamani also informed that northern India will likely experience a dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards
As Delhi breached the 40-degree temperature mark this week, a private forecaster, Skymet Weather on Wednesday issued a warning with the prediction that heatwaves will last until the end of this month and may witness a downfall at the beginning of May.
The national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on Wednesday. A 'yellow alert' has also been sounded for Delhi.
Maximum temperature can rise by about 2°C in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 3 days and fall by about 2°C thereafter, say IMD in its forecasts.
The IMD said that maximum temperatures were 42-44°C over many parts of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha; some parts of northern Madhya Pradesh, interior Gangetic West Bengal, southern parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and in isolated pockets of Jharkhand, northern Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra-Kutch, northern parts of interior Maharashtra and 40-42°C over many parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Delhi, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and in some parts of Gujarat Region, northern part of East Uttar Pradesh & Rayalaseema and in isolated pockets of Punjab and Madhya Maharashtra
Predictions by IMD:
Heat wave conditions over Vidarbha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days;
Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal & interior Odisha during 27-30 April
Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 28 April-01 May;
Bihar during 27-29April over Chhattisgarh during 28-30 April;
Northern parts of Gujarat State on 27 and 28 April, 2022
Skymet Weather said that the heatwaves will not only restrict to Delhi but will also affect the residents of North India.
Taking to Twitter, Skymet Weather wrote, "These heatwave conditions will last until the end of this month with sultry conditions affecting the residents of North India. However, heatwave conditions may see a backseat at the beginning of May."
"Temperatures are expected to be shooting above 43 degrees. The state of Rajasthan may see maximums above 45 degrees Celsius as well. The states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are all set to see a comeback of heatwave conditions, starting April 28 until the end of the month," the weather forecasting department further said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, IMD scientist RK Jenamani also informed that northern India will likely experience a dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.
As per the IMD, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat State.
In addition, Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh also said that the temperature is being recorded as warmer than normal.
"In the coming days, the temperature will rise, heatwave warning has been issued for some places in Punjab and Haryana," he added.
Notably, Northwest India this year recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.
*With inputs from agencies
