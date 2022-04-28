The IMD said that maximum temperatures were 42-44°C over many parts of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha; some parts of northern Madhya Pradesh, interior Gangetic West Bengal, southern parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and in isolated pockets of Jharkhand, northern Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra-Kutch, northern parts of interior Maharashtra and 40-42°C over many parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Delhi, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and in some parts of Gujarat Region, northern part of East Uttar Pradesh & Rayalaseema and in isolated pockets of Punjab and Madhya Maharashtra