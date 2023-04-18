Heatwave in Odisha for next 5 days, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’. Details here2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:43 AM IST
On Monday, the temperature remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above in about 24 places in Odisha.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued issued a yellow warning for heatwave in next five days in Odisha. As per IMD, the mercury level in Odisha on Monday remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above in about 24 places in the state.
