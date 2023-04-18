The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued issued a yellow warning for heatwave in next five days in Odisha. As per IMD, the mercury level in Odisha on Monday remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above in about 24 places in the state.

As per IMD, “Baripada was reported as the hottest place with 44.2 degrees Celsius temperature. While, eight places Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Talcher, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Angul and Bolangir recorded temperatures above 43 degree Celsius." The weather office further added that three other places have recorded above 42 degrees and five places have recorded above 41 degrees.

After seeing the rising temperatures, IMD, Bhubaneswar issued yellow warnings for the next 5 days.

"There is no large change in maximum temperature (Day temperature) during the next 2-3 days and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be 40 degrees and more and above normal by 2-3 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha," the IMD bulletin stated.

The IMD further said that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.

Also, heat wave condition is likely at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Sambalpur, it further added.

IMD had predicted that the country would experience a hotter-than-normal summer, warning states and UTs to make adequate preparations.

Earlier, Due to "intense heat wave condition" in the state, the Odisha government had ordered to close Anganwadi centres and all schools, both government and private, up to class 10th from Wednesday to April 16, a release from chief ministers office said. However, if the order will further continue is not known.

Apart from Odisha, IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the forecast, the maximum temperature will rise by 2-3°C during next three days in northwestern India. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana on April 17 and over east and west Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Such conditions will also remain in place over east Uttar Pradesh on April 19.

Heatwave alerts have already been sounded for most of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the IMD predicts no significant changes during the next five days. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during the next four days and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim as well as Odisha during the next two days. Similar conditions will prevail over Jharkhand on April 18 and 19.

The IMD said that Central India is likely to see temperatures rise by rise by 2-3°C during the next three days. Meanwhile in south peninsular India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see the maximum temperature rise by about 2°C during the next five days.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next three days," the IMD added. Meanwhile in Western India, Maharashtra is set to see temperatures rise by 2-3°C during the next three days.

(With inputs from ANI)