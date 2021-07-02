Punjab: Govt offices to open only for six hours due to power crisis

The Chief Minister constituted a three-member committee, comprising Additional Chief Secretary – Development, CMD – PSPCL and Special Secretary Finance, to resolve the grievances of the agitating employees. He assured the employees that all their genuine demands will be duly considered for appropriate action. He pointed out that many of the demands of the employees, such as increase in employee NPS share, restoration of Generation Incentive etc. had already been conceded, and the 6th Pay scales were also being implemented by various Boards/Corporations of the State.