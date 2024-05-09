‘Heatwave is about to end’: IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says ‘only Rajasthan will...’
IMD forecasts end to heatwave conditions in India this week, with yellow alert for Rajasthan. Thunderstorm activity set to increase due to moisture flow from Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast an ‘end’ to heatwave conditions across the country this week. Several states saw thunderstomA yellow alert has been sounded for Rajasthan on Friday as the maximum temperature remains well above 41°C.