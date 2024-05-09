Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Heatwave is about to end’: IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says ‘only Rajasthan will...’

‘Heatwave is about to end’: IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says ‘only Rajasthan will...’

Livemint

IMD forecasts end to heatwave conditions in India this week, with yellow alert for Rajasthan. Thunderstorm activity set to increase due to moisture flow from Bay of Bengal.

‘Heatwave is about to end’: IMD predicts respite from soaring temperatures, says ‘only Rajasthan will...’

The India Meteorological Department has forecast an ‘end’ to heatwave conditions across the country this week. Several states saw thunderstomA yellow alert has been sounded for Rajasthan on Friday as the maximum temperature remains well above 41°C.

“Heatwave is about to end for the entire country. Only in West Rajasthan & Kerala heatwave alert has been issued. Tomorrow, the heatwave will only be present in West Rajasthan. We have issued it with a yellow alert because we don't have a lot of hope for the impact," said IMD scientist Soma Sen.

The official also said that thunderstorm activity in the country was set to increase as “strong moisture flow came to the country from the Bay of Bengal". The IMD also broached the possibility of “cloud-to-ground lightning in these thunderstorms".

ALSO READ: Heatwave alert! Here are top 15 hottest cities in India right now. Is yours on the list? Check here

(With inputs from agencies)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.