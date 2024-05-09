IMD forecasts end to heatwave conditions in India this week, with yellow alert for Rajasthan. Thunderstorm activity set to increase due to moisture flow from Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast an 'end' to heatwave conditions across the country this week. Several states saw thunderstorm activity. A yellow alert has been sounded for Rajasthan on Friday as the maximum temperature remains well above 41°C.

“Heatwave is about to end for the entire country. Only in West Rajasthan & Kerala heatwave alert has been issued. Tomorrow, the heatwave will only be present in West Rajasthan. We have issued it with a yellow alert because we don't have a lot of hope for the impact," said IMD scientist Soma Sen.

The official also said that thunderstorm activity in the country was set to increase as “strong moisture flow came to the country from the Bay of Bengal". The IMD also broached the possibility of “cloud-to-ground lightning in these thunderstorms". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

