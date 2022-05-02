This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD said that heatwave conditions is over in most part of the country, maximum temperatures are not likely to rise for next 6-7 days
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions is over in most part of the country. Maximum temperatures are not likely to rise for next 6-7 days, confirmed the weather department.
RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD said that national capital Delhi is very likely to receive rainfall tomorrow, 3 May.
Rainfall predictions
For Northern, Eastern India
IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 2 May. Arunachal Pradesh (2 and 3 May), Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (2-4 May) will also face similar conditions.
The weather department has issued yellow alert for thunderstorm in northwest India. Very heavy rainfall will also occur over Assam-Meghalaya and Tripura 3 May.
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days.
Light rainfall with duststorm, thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days, said IMD.
Moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and likely to increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during 03rd -06 th May. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th May, 2022
For Southern India
Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe on 4 May
Formation of Low Pressure Area
A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 04 th May. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 06th May. It is likely become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to cause;
-Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05th and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 06th May.
-Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea & adjoining north Andaman Sea and East central Bay of Bengal on 4 and 5 May and (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely to prevail over Andaman Sea adjoining Eastcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal on 06th May. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Heatwave predictions
IMD said that heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan and Kutch today and the condition is very likely to abate thereafter.
Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra during 4-6 May.
