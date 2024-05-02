Heatwave: Kerala shuts schools, colleges until Monday amid sweltering heat
Kerala has closed all schools and colleges until Monday due to scorching temperatures, urging people in the coastal region to limit exposure to the sun and take care to prevent wildfires
India's Kerala state has closed all schools and colleges until Monday due to scorching temperatures, urging people in the coastal region to limit exposure to the sun and take care to prevent wildfires.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message