Heatwave pushes schools in Jharkhand, UP, Odisha to revise school timings - Check revised schedule

Multiple schools have announced change in schools timings due to rising heat and the predictions from the weather department. Several schools in Jharkhand state, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have revised their timings for schools students.

The Jharkhand government on Monday, April 20, announced a change in school timings from April 21, Tuesday, in view of heat wave-like conditions across the state.

Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend schools from 7 am to 11.30 am. Students from Class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon, an order by the education department said.

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The change in school timings in Jharkhand has come after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert of heat wave from April 20 to April 22 for northwest, central and southern parts of Jharkhand.

From Tuesday, all schools in Ranchi has changed their timings for all classes. Classes from KG to Class 8 will be held from 7 am to 11:30 am; tuitions from Class 9 to 12 will be held until noon.

“Teachers and non-teaching staff in govt schools will remain on duty till 1 pm, using the remaining time for non-academic work, including administrative tasks and record maintenance,” the official order read.

In Nagpur of Maharashtra, the district administration has changed the school timings for all all Anganwadi centers, primary, and secondary schools across the city from 7:00 am to 10:30 am, according to a report in Nagpur Today.

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In Uttar Pradesh, the Director of Education (Basic) for the state has changed school timings for the children. In the state, the schools will hold classes from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha, classes will run from 6:30 am to 9:00 am, while Cuttack and Ganjam districts have announced three-day holiday for all schools and colleges in view of rising heat.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions persisted across large parts of Odisha, with Jharsuguda district sizzling at 43.3 degrees Celsius and at least 14 places in the state recording maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Titlagarh followed Jharsuguda with 43 degrees Celsius, while Sonepur recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius. Bhawanipatna and Sambalpur both registered 42 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

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Rourkela, Bolangir and Sundargarh recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius each, while Angul logged 41.1 degrees Celsius. Hirakud and Nuapada reported 41 degrees Celsius each, it said.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded relatively lower temperatures at 36.6 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, the bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

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