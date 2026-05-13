Heatwave soon? Delhi-NCR likely to see sharp rise in mercury this week after thunderstorms and rain

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures across Delhi-NCR over the coming days, with heatwave conditions likely to develop in the national capital between 16 May and 20 May.

The weather agency has also issued a red colour warning for heatwave conditions over Rajasthan for Wednesday. Similar conditions are expected to continue over Gujarat, Maharashtra and the western parts of Madhya Pradesh till Thursday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab during the day. Similar weather conditions have also been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

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Delhi-NCR Sees Brief Relief Before Temperatures Rise Again Parts of Noida witnessed moderate rainfall and strong winds on Tuesday evening, bringing temporary relief from the heat. However, temperatures in Delhi remained high and humid conditions continued across the city.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C, which was 0.5°C below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.6°C, 2.2°C above the seasonal average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 68% and 39% during the day, adding to discomfort despite intermittent cloud cover and evening winds.

During the past 24 hours, easterly winds blew across the capital at speeds of 15-20 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 41 km/h.

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded maximum temperatures of 36°C.

Also Read | Orange alert in Delhi; rain lashes several NCR areas

Rain And Thunderstorms Likely In Delhi Today The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies over Delhi on Wednesday along with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in several areas of the capital.

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According to the forecast, winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30-40 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h during the day.

The minimum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover near 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said temperatures in Delhi may rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next seven days.

While minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged for the next four days, they may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Heatwave Conditions Likely In Delhi From 16 May The Meteorological Department has warned that heatwave conditions could return to Delhi between 16 May and 20 May, with maximum temperatures likely to cross the 40°C mark during this period.

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The IMD has advised children, elderly citizens and people suffering from chronic illnesses to remain cautious as rising temperatures may worsen their health conditions.

The department has also recommended wearing light and loose-fitting cotton clothing to minimise the impact of extreme heat.

Rajasthan Records Highest Temperature In Country Several states across the country continued to reel under intense heat over the past 24 hours.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures of 42°C or more were recorded in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Marathwada, Vidarbha, most parts of western Madhya Pradesh and some areas of central Maharashtra.

Temperatures ranging between 34°C and 42°C were recorded across most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and eastern Madhya Pradesh.

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The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 48.3°C in Barmer.

However, temperatures remained below 34°C across the rest of the country.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast In Northeast And Andaman And Nicobar Islands While several northern and western states continue to experience extreme heat, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the northeastern parts of the country and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms with hail are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the day.

The IMD has also forecast hot, humid weather over Coastal Karnataka.