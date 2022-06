NEW DELHI : The Indian metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heat wave conditions in isolated pockets is likely to remain over Northwest and Central India during next 2-3 days.

Heat wave predictions

-Heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi on 4 and 5 June, over Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 4-6 June and over south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during 4-8 June

-Rise in maximum temperatures predicted by about 2°C very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India and no significant change thereafter

Rainfall predictions

-Moderate rainfall and very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh on 7 and 8 June. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Meghalaya on 4 June

-Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 4 June

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days. Further scattered rainfall was predicted over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall likely over North Interior Karnataka on 8 June, over Tamil Nadu on 4 and 5 June and over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 4,5,7 and 8 June