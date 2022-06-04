-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days. Further scattered rainfall was predicted over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall likely over North Interior Karnataka on 8 June, over Tamil Nadu on 4 and 5 June and over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 4,5,7 and 8 June

