"The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well," the official said. The conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours, she said. "If the conditions remain favorable, the monsoon system will progress further," she said.