Heatwave to abate in THESE states by tomorrow; heavy rains predicted in northeast | See full IMD forecast
IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over western India – Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh –over the next five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are likely to abate over the eastern and south peninsular regions of the country. The region will likely experience a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms till May 10.
