The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are likely to abate over the eastern and south peninsular regions of the country. The region will likely experience a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms till May 10.

However, the weather department predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over the western part of the country – Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh –over the next five days.

For the northeast, the IMD has predicted a heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till May 7.

IMD Heatwave prediction

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for the heatwave in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Telangana for tomorrow.

Heatwave conditions have also been forecasted for isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat during the next five days.

Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and interior Karnataka, heatwave conditions will likely prevail on May 6-7, while West Rajasthan will likely witness it from May 7-10.

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from May 8-10.

The Met Department also forecasted a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C over most parts of the plains of Northwest India, except east Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by about 3-5°C over East India during the next three days, and no significant change thereafter.

IMD Rainfall Predictions

A cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Assam, while another cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Bihar in the lower tropospheric levels.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to continue to prevail from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels until May 7, 2024. These winds are likely to cause certain effects in the northeastern region.

According to the IMD press release, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely experience “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds" over the next seven days.

Other regions which are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days are:

West Bengal and Sikkim from May 6-10.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from May 6-10.

West Madhya Pradesh on May 6.

East Madhya Pradesh from May 6-9.

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from May 6-10.

“Isolated heavy rainfall"

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south interior Karnataka on May 7-8.

Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana on May 7.

Over Kerala and Mahe on May 9-10.

Hailstorm activity has also been predicted over south interior Karnataka on May 7.

