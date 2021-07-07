However, from July 10, the temperatures are expected to drop by three-four notches due to monsoon.
On July 10-11, heavy rain in the districts of Udaipur, Kota divisions is likely. Monsoon will touch Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of Bikaner division between July 11 and 13.
During July 11 to 15, there is a possibility of rain at most places. Monsoon is also likely to arrive in the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12-13, according to the MeT department.
Apart from Rajastham hot weather conditions also prevailed in Haryana and Punjab, , with Gurugram sizzling at 44.5 degrees Celsius.
Whereas the national capital Delhi also reeled under the heat wave conditions on Wednesday.
The national capital recorded the third "heat wave" day in the month of July, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory rising to 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the IMD added.