The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heat wave in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday, the heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Sriganganagar recording the highest day temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

However, from July 10, the temperatures are expected to drop by three-four notches due to monsoon.

On July 10-11, heavy rain in the districts of Udaipur, Kota divisions is likely. Monsoon will touch Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of Bikaner division between July 11 and 13.

During July 11 to 15, there is a possibility of rain at most places. Monsoon is also likely to arrive in the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12-13, according to the MeT department.

Apart from Rajastham hot weather conditions also prevailed in Haryana and Punjab, , with Gurugram sizzling at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Whereas the national capital Delhi also reeled under the heat wave conditions on Wednesday.

The national capital recorded the third "heat wave" day in the month of July, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory rising to 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the IMD added.

Delhi had reeled under a heat wave on July 1 (43.1 degrees Celsius) and July 2 (41.3 degrees Celsius) too.

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail at isolated places of the city on Thursday too.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

The IMD had earlier said the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in 15 years.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the country by June 29.

