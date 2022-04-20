Heatwave to continue in these states for next two days, IMD predicts

Heatwave to continue in these states for next two days, IMD predicts2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan and Jharkhand, predicts IMD in its forecast for the next four days
With record seven days of heatwave, it is also considered to be one of the warmest April in Delhi. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.
The IMD also predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in the national capital till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 19 and April 20.
20 April
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan and Jharkhand.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail /gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Himachal
Pradesh; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West
Bengal; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gujarat state,
Jharkhand, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Mizoram-Manipur-Tripura and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh,
Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala-Mahe.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/Duststorm at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.
21 April
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places very
likely over Uttarakhand; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh,
Vidarbha, chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state, Telangana, Assam-Meghalaya and with lightning at isolated
places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra,
Marathawada, Bihar and Kerala-Mahe.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/Duststorm at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam-Meghalaya.
22 April
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & squall (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places likely over
Uttarakhand; with lightning, hail at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30- 40 kmph) at isolated places over Assam-Meghalaya, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40kmph) at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East
Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Kerala-Mahe.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam-Meghalaya.
23 April
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over AssamMeghalaya; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Vidarbha, Telangana and with lightning at isolated
places over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Kerala-Mahe.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam-Meghalaya.
