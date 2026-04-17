Heatwave today: Mercury hits 40°C in Delhi, multiple states on IMD's alert; orange warning for rains in J&K, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department predicted heatwave conditions and hot and humid weather for isolated pockets of Central, East and Peninsular India during the week. IMD issued an orange alert for rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as it forecasted isolated hailstorm activity today. It further suggested that isolated heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorms are likely in Sikkim, in Assam and Meghalaya till 19 April and in Arunachal Pradesh over the next 3 days.

The weather office predicted, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets” of the following regions:

Madhya Pradesh till 19 April

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh till 20 April

Odisha on 18 and 19 April

Jharkhand on 19 and 20 April

Karnataka till 18 April

Andhra Pradesh till 18 April

Also Read | IMD forecasts below-normal southwest monsoon in June to September

How to avoid heatstroke Urging citizens residing in the affected regions to stay updated with official forecasts and advisories, IMD advised them to take the following measures to prevent heatstroke:

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight

Stay hydrated

Take necessary precautions, especially during afternoon hours

Besides this, the Meteorological Department forecasted hot and humid weather conditions for Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till 22 April. Goa region can expect similar weather conditions today while residents of coastal areas of Gujarat can brace for hot and humid weather today and tomorrow. Moving to southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the weather will remain hot and humid for another 4 days and for three more days in Andhra Pradesh.

IMD predicts 2°C spike in temperature

View full Image View full Image IMD issued orange alert for rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

IMD predicted, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C likely over Central India” till 19 April “and gradual fall by 2-3°C on 20th & 21st and no significant change on 22nd April.”

Prevailing weather conditions suggest, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 18th-20th.”

Delhi weather today Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 40.3°C maximum temperature on Thursday, marking spike in maximum temperatures by about 1°C. Residents of national capital can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C and no major change for subsequent 3 days and fall by 1-2°C thereafter. IMD indicated that that maximum temperatures will remain above normal to appreciably above normal during next 7 days. The weather office also predicted gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C today.