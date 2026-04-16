Heatwave today: Northwest India to see 3 to 4°C spike in mercury; Maharashtra, Telangana, other states on IMD's alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heat wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana on 16 April. The weather office issued a yellow alert for these states with Odisha and Andhra Pradesh joining the list in the coming days.
IMD in its weather bulletin dated 15 April stated, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and North Interior Karnataka during 15th -19th; Chhattisgarh and Telangana during 16th -19th; West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during 17th -19th; Madhya Maharashtra during 15th -18th; Marathawada during 16th -18th; Rayalaseema on 17th & 18th April.”
The Meteorological Department predicted gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over Northwest India till 18 April. Furthermore, people living in India's Central region can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius till 20 April.
Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the following regions —
At the same time, IMD warned of isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in:
According to weather office, a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 16 April. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, IMD predicted, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 16th-19th and Isolated to Scattered over Himachal Pradesh during 17th-19th; Uttarakhand on 17th April."
While thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting as high as 70 kmph is likely over Gangetic West Bengal today, parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh can expect hailstorm activity tomorrow.
Residents of national capital can expect “mainly clear sky” today which is expected to become partly cloudy sky as the day progress. The maximum temperature is expected to be appreciably above normal by around 3.1°C to 5.0°C and settle between 39°C to 41°C.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to near normal around 20°C to 22°C.
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