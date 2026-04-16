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Heatwave today: Northwest India to see 3 to 4°C spike in mercury; Maharashtra, Telangana, other states on IMD's alert

Heatwave today: IMD issued a yellow alert for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely in other regions of India.

Fareha Naaz
Published16 Apr 2026, 10:26 AM IST
IMD issued a yellow alert for multiple states as it warned of spike in mercury.
IMD issued a yellow alert for multiple states as it warned of spike in mercury.
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heat wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana on 16 April. The weather office issued a yellow alert for these states with Odisha and Andhra Pradesh joining the list in the coming days.

IMD in its weather bulletin dated 15 April stated, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and North Interior Karnataka during 15th -19th; Chhattisgarh and Telangana during 16th -19th; West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during 17th -19th; Madhya Maharashtra during 15th -18th; Marathawada during 16th -18th; Rayalaseema on 17th & 18th April.”

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Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rain for Himachal, Assam; mercury to rise by 3-6°C in Delhi
IMD issued a yellow alert for heatwave for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The Meteorological Department predicted gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over Northwest India till 18 April. Furthermore, people living in India's Central region can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius till 20 April.

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Also Read | Rainfall below normal? How accurate are predictions by Skymet, IMD?

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the following regions —

  • In Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha till 21April
  • In Coastal Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till 17 April
  • In Gujarat till 18 April
  • In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala till 19 April
  • In Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema on 16 and 19 April

At the same time, IMD warned of isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in:

  • Arunachal Pradesh on 18 and 19 April
  • Assam and Meghalaya on 17 and 18 April
  • Nagaland on 18 April

According to weather office, a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 16 April. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, IMD predicted, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 16th-19th and Isolated to Scattered over Himachal Pradesh during 17th-19th; Uttarakhand on 17th April."

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While thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting as high as 70 kmph is likely over Gangetic West Bengal today, parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh can expect hailstorm activity tomorrow.

Delhi weather today

Residents of national capital can expect “mainly clear sky” today which is expected to become partly cloudy sky as the day progress. The maximum temperature is expected to be appreciably above normal by around 3.1°C to 5.0°C and settle between 39°C to 41°C.

Also Read | IMD forecasts below-normal southwest monsoon in June to September

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to near normal around 20°C to 22°C.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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