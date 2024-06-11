Heatwave tracker: Delhi’s temperature to reach 47 degrees Celsius this week, IMD issues yellow alert

  • According to the Met Department, between 11 and 14 June, the temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated06:05 PM IST
Women take cover under a dupatta and an umbrella on a hot summer day amid a heatwave in New Delhi.
Women take cover under a dupatta and an umbrella on a hot summer day amid a heatwave in New Delhi. (PTI)

Amid the ongoing scorching heatwave in northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning for Delhi that will last until 14 June.

According to the Met Department, between 11 and 14 June, the temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius, and citing this, the IMD has issued an orange alert in the national capital region.

Earlier on Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi crossed 43 degrees Celsius., while some areas recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above normal.

Also, a few areas in Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees, reported Hindustan Times.

The MeT department, while issuing an Orange alert in Delhi, said that skies will mostly be clear on Tuesday, with heatwave conditions and gusty winds blowing at 25 to 35 km per hour during the day.

Heatwave in other parts of India:

Apart from Delhi, severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand on Monday. In UP Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh's seven places, the temperatures surpassed 45 degrees Celsius, while Prayagraj remained the warmest place in India at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Met Department predicted a fresh heatwave is likely to affect parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Monsoon in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka:

While North India is reeling under a heatwave, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan experienced heavy rains, predicting very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

With agency inputs.

