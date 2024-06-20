Amid scalding temperatures in large swathes of the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday directed for special heatwave units to be set up in all central government hospitals.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure all hospitals are prepared to treat heatstroke-affected patients nationwide. He also issued an advisory for the state health departments.

1) The country may observe above-normal seasonal maximum temperatures in line with the observed trend of summertime temperatures. To reduce health impacts of extreme heat, health departments must ensure preparedness and timely response, the health ministry said.

2) Nadda state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health to submit daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths. He also directed for the submission of data on total fatalities since March 1, besides reporting cases of heat-related illness and death surveillance.

3) “Start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 01, 2024, on IHIP portal under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health," the advisory read.

4) The health officials have been asked to ensure the dissemination of the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses to all districts and strengthen the preparedness of health systems for heat-related illnesses.

5) The ministry directed them to hold meetings with state and district task forces on climate change and human health and organise a task force meeting to update and approve the heat-health action plan at the state and district levels.

6) It also emphasised the distribution of early heatwave warnings issued daily by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after 4 pm. The four-day forecast should be shared with health facilities, vulnerable populations, and advisories to inform the public about necessary precautions.

7) The ministry directed the health facilities to prepare for prevention and management of severe heat-related illnesses and procure and supply adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs and all required equipment.

8) "Coordinate with electricity distribution company/corporation for uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals for constant functioning of cooling appliances. Adopt measures to reduce indoor heat and energy conservation in the health facilities. Provide shade outside the health facilities in heat-prone regions," the advisory read.

9) For outdoor event planners, the advisory directed organisers to check forecasts, consult the local Met centre and avoid days with active heatwave warnings and high humidity. It also urges people to avoid outdoor events during the hottest time of day -- 12 pm to 3 pm.

10) The advisory called for ensuring adequate air circulation, avoiding overcrowding and having medical aid teams during these events.

