Due to severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for these areas.

Severe heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for many days and hence a red alert has been issued, said Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist at IMD, according to ANI.

"Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too," she said.

She further added that currently the temperature is very elevated and above normal in eastern and peninsular India.

Heatwave conditions are also prevailing in east India, South Peninsular India, and northern parts of Kerala.

IMD has issued Orange alert for East India, like Bihar and Jharkhand, and a Yellow alert for Eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Kerala

