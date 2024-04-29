The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for heatwave conditions lasting for four days in Gangetic West Bengal, and three days each in Odisha and Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has also issued a heatwave warning level to ‘Orange Alert’ for the next 4-5 days in Telangana, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said on Monday that the main region that will be affected by heat waves is Eastern India, with slightly less intensity over Peninsular India. “This is in line with our monthly forecast which had predicted that heat waves are likely to be more severe and more intense over these regions.

“For Jharkhand, we have given an Orange or Yellow Alert. We are increasing the warning level to Orange for Telangana, for interior Karnataka and for coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days," Soma Sen added.

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15 and over Gangetic West Bengal since April 17, the IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Andhra Pradesh, the Rayalseema region was in the grip of a sizzling heatwave on Sunday. Similarly, in Kerala some parts such as Kottayam and Alappuzha were also affected by the intense heatwave.

The IMD also on Monday sounded an ‘Orange Alert’ in Kerala's Palakkad district due to the possibility of a heatwave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ in some areas of Kollam and Thrissur districts in the wake of scorching heat and due to the possible threat of a heatwave.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!