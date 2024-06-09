Heatwave warning: IMD predicts rise in maximum temperature in these areas; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave warning for parts of East India and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that the heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the next 5 days.

The heat wave conditions were very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during June 9 and 13, said the weather department in a release.

Whereas, the condition is likely to prevail in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, West Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during June 11 and 13.

In Odisha, the heatwave conditions are likely on June 11 and 12.

What IMD said - Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on June 9 and 10 and heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of the region during June 11 and 13.

- Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Odisha on June 9 , 10 and 13.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some parts of north Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Gujarat states.

“These were above normal by 2-4°C over these areas,” said IMD.

Highest temperature in Prayagraj On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.2°C was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh).

Dehri in Bihar recorded 44.4 degree Celsius, 44°C in Gaya, 42.7°C in Haryana's Bhiwani and 42.2°C in Ridge in Delhi.

Monsoon advances Meanwhile, IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai on June 9 against the normal date of 11th June.