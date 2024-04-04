IMD forecasts continued enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Northeast India till April 9. Heatwave conditions are expected in east and peninsular India from April 3 to 6, with specific alerts in various states

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and heatwave conditions across various states including Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and others for the next five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Enhanced rainfall/thunderstorm activity likely to continue over Northeast India till 07th April, 2024. Heat wave conditions likely to prevail over parts of east & peninsular India during 03rd-06th April, 2024," IMD said in its daily briefing.

Heatwave predictions The weather office has earlier predicted the likelihood of "extreme heat" across several Indian states in the upcoming months. The forecast indicated an increase in above-normal heatwave days over most plain regions, with expectations of 10 to 20 heatwave days in various parts of the country compared to the usual four to eight days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka from 3 to 5 April; Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from 4 to 7 April; Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema from 4 to 6 April; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 3 to 6 April 2024.

- Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Odisha and North Interior Karnataka from 3 to 6 April 2024.

- Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal from 3 to 7 April; over Coastal Karnataka from 3 to 5 April; over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Rayalaseema on 3 April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall predictions The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over Northeast India till April 9, the weather forecasting agency said in its latest bulletin.

- Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from 3 to 9 April 2024.

- Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from 3 to 7 April with the possibility of very heavy falls on 6 April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on 4 and 5 April.

- Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 7 days with isolated thunderstorms & lightning from 4 to 7 April.

- Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand from 6 to 9 April; over Bihar on 7 and 8 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

