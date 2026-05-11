Heatwave warning: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh on IMD's alert as mercury hits 46°C — full weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as mercury touched as high as 46°C on Sunday. The weather office warned against extreme weather conditions after the maximum temperature touched 46.8°C in Rajasthan's Barmer — the hottest on record on 10 May. Many locations across, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in addition to Rajasthan registered temperatures above 42°C.

IMD said, “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, Gujarat during 11th -14th; East Rajasthan during 11th -13th; West Madhya Pradesh during 12th -14th May.” Furthermore, warm night conditions are likely over West Rajasthan till 14 May and over East Rajasthan till 13 May. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on 11 May.

Those residing in heatwave prone regions must stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure and take extra care of children and elderly.

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Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana on orange alert IMD issued orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, predicting heavy precipitation today.

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana are on IMD's orange alert for thunderstorm and lightening.

Maximum temperature forecast States across northwest India can expect 2 to 3°C fall likely in maximum temperatures on 11 and 12 May. Between 13 and 16 May, maximum temperatures are expected to rise. Over East India, gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C is expected between 12 and 16 May. central India region can brace for 2-4°C rise in mercury till 14 May.

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Rainfall warning IMD issued rainfall warning for northeast India and in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 14th; Meghalaya on 11th; Assam & Meghalaya during 13th -16th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 15th & 16th May.” Even sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region can expect similar weather conditions between 14 and 16 May.

“Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 11th -16th,” IMD said.

The Meteorological Department forecasted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Punjab, Haryana Delhi during and till 14 May, for West Uttar Pradesh on 12 and 13 May, for East Uttar Pradesh on 13 and 14 May and for Rajasthan on 11 and 12 May. IMD's press release states, “Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 11th & 12th Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 12th & 13th May.”

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Uttarakhand authorities warn Char Dham pilgrims of inclement weather conditions Amid 'orange alert' for adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand, authorities on Sunday urged Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to exercise extreme caution during their journey on 12 and 13 May. The alert predicts rain and inclement weather especially in the high-altitude hilly regions during the 48-hour period.

"Pilgrims should obtain the latest weather updates and plan their journey with full caution," PTI quoted Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey's statement.