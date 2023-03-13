The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier announced a heatwave in Mumbai after two of its weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the city. The IMD also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.

Just a few months after experiencing extreme rainfall, Kerala is now facing severe heat conditions, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. The summer season has just begun in the coastal state, and the daily heat index is already showing a concerning trend. On Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a report stating that some areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degrees Celsius.

This poses a significant health risk and increases the likelihood of heatstroke. It is essential for residents to take immediate action to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure their safety during this time.

During a recent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the concerning rise in fire incidents in densely populated urban areas, such as hospitals, factories, hotels, and multi-storey residential buildings, in recent years, particularly during periods of increased heat. PM Modi’s remarks shed light on a critical issue that threatens the safety and well-being of citizens, and underscore the need for more significant efforts to prevent and respond to fires in these high-risk settings.

The IMD has issued warnings of heat waves from March to May, with temperatures expected to rise 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The onset and aftermath of the monsoon season are also predicted to be severe, posing a significant threat to agriculture and public health.

The potential consequences of these weather patterns make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations and ensure that essential resources are available to those in need. Here’s what to do and what not to do during a heatwave.

DO's

Stay indoors as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day, typically from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Drink plenty of fluids, particularly water and fresh fruit juices, to stay hydrated.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to allow air to circulate and cool your body.

Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

Eat light meals and avoid heavy, spicy, and oily foods that can increase body heat.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Use fans or air conditioning to keep your home or office cool.

If you must go outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat and carry an umbrella for shade.

DON'Ts

Don't drink alcohol or caffeinated drinks as they can lead to dehydration.

Don't engage in strenuous physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Don't leave children, the elderly or pets inside parked vehicles.

Don't expose yourself to direct sunlight for extended periods.

Don't ignore signs of heat exhaustion such as fatigue, dizziness, and headaches.

Don't smoke or use tobacco products as they can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

Don't consume food or beverages that are not stored properly or exposed to the sun for an extended period.