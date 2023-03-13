Heatwave warnings across India: What to do and what not to do3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:57 AM IST
The potential consequences of a heatwave make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier announced a heatwave in Mumbai after two of its weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the city. The IMD also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×