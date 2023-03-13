Heatwave warnings across India: What to do and what not to do

Heatwave warnings across India: What to do and what not to do3 min read . 09:57 AM IST
The potential consequences of a heatwave make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures.
The potential consequences of a heatwave make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier announced a heatwave in Mumbai after two of its weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the city. The IMD also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier announced a heatwave in Mumbai after two of its weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in the city. The IMD also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.
Just a few months after experiencing extreme rainfall, Kerala is now facing severe heat conditions, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. The summer season has just begun in the coastal state, and the daily heat index is already showing a concerning trend. On Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a report stating that some areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degrees Celsius.
Just a few months after experiencing extreme rainfall, Kerala is now facing severe heat conditions, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. The summer season has just begun in the coastal state, and the daily heat index is already showing a concerning trend. On Thursday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a report stating that some areas in the southern state have recorded a heat index of more than 54 degrees Celsius.
This poses a significant health risk and increases the likelihood of heatstroke. It is essential for residents to take immediate action to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure their safety during this time.
This poses a significant health risk and increases the likelihood of heatstroke. It is essential for residents to take immediate action to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure their safety during this time.
During a recent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the concerning rise in fire incidents in densely populated urban areas, such as hospitals, factories, hotels, and multi-storey residential buildings, in recent years, particularly during periods of increased heat. PM Modi’s remarks shed light on a critical issue that threatens the safety and well-being of citizens, and underscore the need for more significant efforts to prevent and respond to fires in these high-risk settings.
During a recent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the concerning rise in fire incidents in densely populated urban areas, such as hospitals, factories, hotels, and multi-storey residential buildings, in recent years, particularly during periods of increased heat. PM Modi’s remarks shed light on a critical issue that threatens the safety and well-being of citizens, and underscore the need for more significant efforts to prevent and respond to fires in these high-risk settings.
The IMD has issued warnings of heat waves from March to May, with temperatures expected to rise 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The onset and aftermath of the monsoon season are also predicted to be severe, posing a significant threat to agriculture and public health.
The IMD has issued warnings of heat waves from March to May, with temperatures expected to rise 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The onset and aftermath of the monsoon season are also predicted to be severe, posing a significant threat to agriculture and public health.
The potential consequences of these weather patterns make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations and ensure that essential resources are available to those in need. Here’s what to do and what not to do during a heatwave.
The potential consequences of these weather patterns make it imperative for authorities to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations and ensure that essential resources are available to those in need. Here’s what to do and what not to do during a heatwave.