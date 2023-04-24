Heatwaves in India are not only affecting the health of the people but also impacting the economic and developmental goals of the country. A new study has revealed the impact of scorching heat on India's agriculture, economy, and public health. Moreover, the rising heatwave incidents are undermining the country's efforts to reduce poverty and inequality.

Ramit Debnath-led team of scholars from the University of Cambridge released this study which cautioned about the impacts of the heatwave on the growing Indian economy.

The study informs that India is currently “facing a collision of multiple, cumulative climate hazards" resulting in extreme weather events occurring nearly every day from January to October of last year. Furthermore, this hazardous situation is endangering 80% of India's 1.4 billion population due to the extreme heat.

To save common people from intense heat waves, the government releases advisories and takes steps like the closure of schools, etc. The study calculates the impact of all such decisions and also said that the legislators of the country underestimate the impact of heat waves.

As per the peer-reviewed study, India's scorching heat is responsible for causing fatalities, illnesses, school closures, crop losses, and hindering the country's progress. However, the extent of damage caused by these factors is underestimated by the legislators and officials of the country.

"This study shows that heatwaves make more Indian states vulnerable to climate change than previously estimated with the climate-vulnerability index (CVI). The heatwaves in India and the Indian subcontinent become recurrent and long-lasting, it is high time that climate experts and policymakers reevaluate the metrics for assessing the country's climate vulnerability. This offers scope for developing a holistic vulnerability measure through international cooperation and partnership," the authors said.

"Heat waves are getting more intense in India, putting 80% of the country's people in danger, which remains unaccounted for in its current climate vulnerability assessment. If this impact is not addressed immediately, India can slow its progress towards sustainable development goals," the authors added.