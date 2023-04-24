Heatwaves are preventing India from achieving development goals: Study2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- India's scorching heat is responsible for causing fatalities, illnesses, school closures, crop losses, and hindering the country's progress
Heatwaves in India are not only affecting the health of the people but also impacting the economic and developmental goals of the country. A new study has revealed the impact of scorching heat on India's agriculture, economy, and public health. Moreover, the rising heatwave incidents are undermining the country's efforts to reduce poverty and inequality.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×