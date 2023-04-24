Heatwaves are preventing India from achieving development goals: Study

"This study shows that heatwaves make more Indian states vulnerable to climate change than previously estimated with the climate-vulnerability index (CVI). The heatwaves in India and the Indian subcontinent become recurrent and long-lasting, it is high time that climate experts and policymakers reevaluate the metrics for assessing the country's climate vulnerability. This offers scope for developing a holistic vulnerability measure through international cooperation and partnership," the authors said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}