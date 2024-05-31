Heatwaves in most of India to abate over the next three days

In a relief, heatwaves are likely to abate in most of the country over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes after the country has been facing scorching heat with temperatures shooting as high as nearly 49°C.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 48.3°C was reported at Sri Ganganagar of west Rajasthan. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 45-48°C in many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. The temperature hovered in the range of 42-45°C in many parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gujarat, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. These were above normal by 3-6°C over many parts of northwest India and in isolated parts of central and east India.

“A gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over northwest and central India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. Similarly, maximum temperature is seen falling by 3-4°C in east India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter," the weather department said.

It added that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country.

As of 5:30 pm on Friday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan. Many parts of Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam experienced heatwaves.

However, there is a significant fall in maximum temperatures resulting in reduction of intensity and distribution of heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over northeast India for the coming four days.

Onset of monsoon On the onset of southwest monsoon over the Kerala coast, the weather department said that it advanced into the remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, and most parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Normally, the monsoon onset date for states like Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam is 5 June. However, it expects further advancement of the monsoon into various parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Bay of Bengal, and northeastern states in the coming days. "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, Some more parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest Bay of Bengal over the next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

IMD on Thursday declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, one day before its typical date, attributing it to Cyclone Remal formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon is crucial for India's agricultural sector. Indian farms heavily rely on monsoon rainfall—with as much as 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production depending upon the rain. Normal rainfall leads to robust crop production, keeps a lid on food prices, especially vegetables, and bolsters growth. Agriculture accounts for about 14% of the country’s gross domestic product.

June and July are pivotal months for agriculture, with most kharif crop sowing occurring during this period. The current presence of El Nino conditions, which typically result in weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions, is being closely monitored by scientists. Conversely, the potential development of La Nina by August-September could lead to abundant rainfall during the monsoon season.

