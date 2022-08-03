Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:18 PM IST
Country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, but heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years: Govt
Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.