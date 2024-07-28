Heatwaves to be more devastating than floods in future; economy to be hit

Not only did heatwaves have a widespread affect in India this summer, including causing the death of around 100 people, they are increasingly expected to be more devastating and frequent than other extreme weather events such as floods as time passes by.

This poses substantial risks to India’s economic growth, said climate experts, who do not consider heatwaves as natural disasters, but manmade ones.

This assumes even more significance, given that the global temperature has already breached the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold limit earlier this year.

“I’d not call heatwaves a natural disaster from a scientific perspective. When we say natural, it means something happens due to various natural reasons, and heatwaves are not because of natural reasons. They are because of climate change," said Suruchi Bhadwal, a research fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri).

“(Reaseach) findings tell us that climate change is not natural; it is anthropogenic in nature, or human caused. Heatwaves must receive attention. They are increasing and becoming intense because of climate change. Therefore, in any risk assessment that is done in the context of considering climate risk, heatwaves must be included as an element," Bhadwal explained.

This is in line with the 15th Finance Commission’s refusal on Wednesday, 24 July, to include extreme heat on the list of natural disasters.

A growing concern

“I feel the largest concern is going to be heatwaves in the near future compared to other events. For example, flood happens or there’s heavy precipitation somewhere, it is location specific and wherever there’s a flood, people in that region get affected," said Bhadwal.

In contrast, heatwaves have the potential to cover larger areas. For example, the effect of heatwaves observed in the northern parts of India this year were not restricted to only Uttar Pradesh.

People in the entire northern-central belt of India were affected, which gives an indication of how many people are exposed to heatwaves.

“Heatwaves have a potential to strike millions of people drastically in terms of lives and livelihoods at once unlike floods or other events. This year, we have seen people, irrespective of being poor or rich, being affected due to heatwaves," Bhadwal added.

For context, India reported 40,000 cases of suspected heat strokes and over 100 deaths till mid-June this year, according to a UN report , released on 25 July, calling for action to combat extreme heat. This summer, India, especially east and northwest regions of the country, had witnessed temperatures soaring to 50°C.

“A 42°C is nothing for Delhi; we had that in the past. The problem is not 42°C but the temperature at night is also 36-38°C, which was never the case earlier. The range of the maximum temperature between day and night has reduced unstably, which does not allow the immediate atmosphere to cool down," said Bhadwal.

Beacuse of this, “health is impacted, productivity is falling, and people are falling sick, which is impacting the economy. If you convert that into million- or billion-dollar losses, I think the numbers would be huge," she added.

Hot all around

Extreme heat is having devastating impacts on the global economy.

When temperatures rise above 24-26°C, labour productivity begins to decline. At 33-34°C, productivity drops by 50%. Heat exposure-related loss in labour capacity resulted in average potential income losses equivalent to $863 billion in 2022.

That figure is rising as temperatures increase, with expectations that cumulative economic losses from such events will reach $2.4 trillion in 2030. This is 2.2% of the total working hours worldwide—a loss that is equivalent to 80 million full-time jobs.

Further, heat exposure-related losses in labour capacity has also resulted in average potential income loss, according to the UN report cited above.

In terms of economic losses, the effect of heatwaves is not limited to it being a drag on the productivity of people and employees, but it also extends to reduced investments in infrastructure and urban infrastructure, according to climate change experts.

“The scale of impact of heatwaves is going to be more. Over the next two decades, all the countries are going to invest more in infrastructure. There’s a possibility of more impact on such investments and it is useful to understand how we can minimise that future impact and damage," said Umamaheshwaran Rajasekar, Advisor-Urban Resilience, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“Economic loss in terms of infrastructure varies from city to city. It is not constant and one figure that you can consider for all. It depends on what the city’s economy is based on. If you prevent people from going out, it will have an impact on the transportation and mobility system. It will impact people working outside, for example, construction workers, traffic police, vendors, especially street vendors who sell their products on a cart," explained Rajasekar.

“Moving forward, with more hot days, there will be heavy impact on cities, city business and ease of living," Rajasekar added.

Building resilience

To curb the rise in temperatures and intense heatwaves, climate scientists and researchers suggest a slew of measures, including the right format of advisory for people and data collection for research purposes.

These, they say, are crucial to come up with possible solutions, apart from setting up a national climate financing model instead of waiting for global climate aid to arrive.

“As fossil fuel emissions continue unabated and as urbanization accelerates, excess heat is trapped in our environment. We cannot run away from the heat since heatwaves cover a large area, and many in India do not have easy access to air conditioners, or fans, or flexible working hours. Hence, the first step for us is to quantify the impact of heat on health as heat kills and impairs people," suggested Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Koll further suggested that the health department should make sure that heat related health impacts and mortalities are collected and ready to share for research. This can help the scientist community in preparing early warning systems linked to the meteorological forecast services.

“We can also frame policies to tackle heat sensitive diseases in the near future," Koll said. Koll also said that there is an urgent need to tailor adaptation plans and policies based on the climate risks we face locally.

“We should have risk assessments and climate action plans at the hyperlocal level and disaster proof each and every city and district. This needs collective action supported by a strong political will, financing, scientific acumen, and interdepartmental cooperation," Koll noted.

According to Koll, as far as financing for climate action is concerned, the adaptation finance gap is widening and the current levels of climate finance, technology development and transfer and capacity-building for adaptation has remained insufficient to respond to the worsening climate change impacts in India and other developing countries.

She further said that India should not wait for the global climate aid to arrive, which may never materialize, or maybe a case of too little, too late.

“We should work on national climate financing, targeting communities, work forces, and vulnerable groups of the population, making sure that basic access to electricity, water, health services and a fan is available. This can help in the case of some communities."

"Identifying peak heat hours and cutting down working hours can help those laboring out in the sun. These are simple, straightforward adaptation measures that can be executed with a national climate financing that can save lives," Koll noted.

Fluid communication

According to the TERI researcher, the meteorological department must deliver dos and don’ts advisories in a manner that is easier for people to understand, instead of signs and jargons.

“The met department issues heat warnings in advance, but the issue is not about cities getting a warning. The issue is about taking the next steps regarding communicating it to people and the meaning of it. The communication part of the warning on the dos and don’ts is not clear," Bhadwal pointed out.

“There are no standard operating protocols for heatwaves. People don’t need signs and jargon, why the heatwaves are caused and what caused heatwaves, whether it is natural or due to climate change," she explained.

“I think they just need to know if their risk is high, this is what I can do or cannot do. In simple bullet points, you can tell people the acceptable things and non-acceptable things during this. Otherwise, you’re exposing yourself to the risk," she said.

“I think people understand that language. So, communication in that format is not happening. Heatwaves have become far more intense, and the fear is if we don’t communicate effectively, we will see many mass mortality cases in the country due to heatwaves."