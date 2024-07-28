News
Heatwaves to be more devastating than floods in future; economy to be hit
Puja Das 7 min read 28 Jul 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Summary
- As heatwaves get more intense and cover larger parts of the country, their negative impact on India's economic growth is likely to be more than floods and other extreme weather events, say climate experts.
Not only did heatwaves have a widespread affect in India this summer, including causing the death of around 100 people, they are increasingly expected to be more devastating and frequent than other extreme weather events such as floods as time passes by.
