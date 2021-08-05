MP rain alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in six districts and 'heavy' rainfall in 17 other districts of Madhya Pradesh. The department has issued an 'orange alert' for six districts while an 'yellow alert' for 17.

An orange warning has been issued for the districts of Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna and Ashok Nagar. The yellow alert is for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Sagar.

Both the alerts are valid till Friday morning, P K Saha, senior meteorologist, IMD-Bhopal told news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed very heavy rainfall in past few weeks, leading to damage and destruction of many places. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years that the rain-ravaged Gwalior-Chambal region is facing.

On Wednesday, the chief minister said the flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh turned "grim" where more than 1,250 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains. Nearly 6,200 people were shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies.

The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, he said rail services between Shivpuri and Gwalior and telecom services in Morena district were badly affected due to heavy rain.

On Wednesday, 57 people were rescued from Kali Pahadi in Shivpuri district while 13 people were rescued from Teela area in Shivpuri. The chief minister also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The prime minister assured all possible help to the state. The CM also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said the Centre will send an advance team to assess the damage.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over and West Madhya Pradesh on 4th and 5th August, with reduction thereafter," the department said.

On Wednesday, Indian Air Force rescued seven people who were stranded on the roof of a temple, near Seondha in Datia district due to overflowing in Sind river.

By the end of the day, a total of 46 people were evacuated. "In a rescue mission by an IAF helicopter, 7 people stranded on the roof of a temple, near Seondha, cut off due flooding of Sind river, were evacuated. By the close of the day 46 stranded people were evacuated," IAF wrote on Twitter.

IAF also informed that 37 people from Narwar and Sunari areas were airlifted as a part of flood relief operations in Shivpuri and Datia district.

(With inputs from PTI)

