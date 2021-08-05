IMD weather alert: Fairly widespread to heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Bengal today on 5th; Odisha and Jharkhand on 5th and 6th and Bihar during 7th - 9th August, 2021," it said in a new weather alert.

The IMD also said that widespread rainfall was very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days. Heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over and West Madhya Pradesh on 5th August, with reduction thereafter, according to IMD.

For northeastern states, the department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls till 9th with enhanced rainfall activity from 10th August.

The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 5th and 6th and Arunachal Pradesh on 8th and 9th August, 2021.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over these areas during the same period, the weather office said.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall till 9th August. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over East Rajasthan on 5th and 6th August. Further, the department said subdued rainfall is likely to continue till 10th August except over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where rainfall likely to sustain.

Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days.

Rainfall in 'higher side of normal' in Aug-Sep

Earlier, the IMD predicted rainfall during August-September on the higher side of normal. There was widespread light to moderate downpour across parts of north Indian plains and Madhya Pradesh on Monday (2 August). Heavy rain lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In MP, defence aircraft were flown in to rescue people in some flooded villages in Shivpuri district. Sixty people stranded in a flooded building in neighbouring Sheopur district were rescued after they got stuck as floodwaters entered the premises.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has moved from deficit rainfall category to that of normal rainfall in a week, with 14 out of its 33 districts receiving normal downpour and 10 witnessing excess rains. Among other states in the region, Uttar Pradesh recorded moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers at many places.

In its forecast for the second half of the four-month monsoon season, the IMD said west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan, some parts of Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rainfall in August.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, south Gujarat, northeastern states and Bihar are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during August, it said.

