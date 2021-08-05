Heavy rain alert for many states till 9th Aug. IMD issues fresh weather updates

Earlier, the IMD predicted rainfall during August-September on the higher side of normal. There was widespread light to moderate downpour across parts of north Indian plains and Madhya Pradesh on Monday (2 August). Heavy rain lashed parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In MP, defence aircraft were flown in to rescue people in some flooded villages in Shivpuri district. Sixty people stranded in a flooded building in neighbouring Sheopur district were rescued after they got stuck as floodwaters entered the premises.