Heavy rain alert issued for West Bengal during the next 5 days. Details here

KOLKATA :The Meteorological department in West Bengal on Tuesday, 14 June, informed that the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal or the northern parts of West Bengal is very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days.
The Met department further informed that widespread rainfall with lightning is likely to occur in the Gangetic West Bengal or the southern districts during the next five days.
The IMD had earlier mentioned that the South West Monsoon will advance into northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar during subsequent 2-3 days.
Widespread thundershowers has been predicted by IMD over northeast India and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri.
Places in the Dooars region of North Bengal received substantial rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.
Hasimara recorded the highest amount rainfall at 190 mm, followed by 130 mm each in Diana and Kumargram and 120 mm in Nagrakata, the MeT Department added.
The West Bengal government had on Monday extended the summer vacation for students till 26 June in view of the extreme heat wave conditions. However, the schools in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts has been exempted from the same.
Four people were buried alive after heavy rains caused several landslides in Assam. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 14 June, has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Assam during the next 5 days.
The state issued advisory mentioned that residents of Guwahati and its adjoining areas should avoid stepping out unless they absolutely require to.
The Kamrup district administration has asked the people who are residing prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location or to contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297.
The government also opened helpline numbers - Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984, Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 and the numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.
