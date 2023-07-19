Government and Private schools in Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Wednesday due to ongoing heavy rainfall and to ensure the security of the students.

The Chief Education Officer, Ramban took to Twitter to inform the public about the schools in the district, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the students during adverse weather conditions. The decision to close schools for the day comes after similar announcements in neighboring Doda and Kishtwar districts, where heavy rainfall and inclement weather has been causing disruptions. By suspending Operations for the day, the authorities aim to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the students do not venture out during the unfavorable weather conditions.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall with Katra recording “extremely" heavy downpour of 315.4mm in 24 hours, which is all the time-heaviest for the area, officials said on Wednesday. Other parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received rainfall in the last 24 hours with Jammu recording 109mm, Banihal 10mm and Batote 15mm.

Schools to remain in closed in Maharashtra

In addition to this, schools and colleges will remain closed today in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the District in view of heavy Rains.

IMD has issued a “Red Alert" for Palghar, and Raigad Districts an “Orange Alert" for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. On Tuesday, Mumbai has received heavy to a very heavy rainfall by recording an average rainfall at 88.24mm.

IMD has alerted Palghar and Thane District till July 20. Raigad will ne on Orange Alert till July 21. District Collector of Palghar has warned to stay indoors and not venture out.

Mumbai in the coming next week is expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 28 to 29 degrees.