Heavy rain alert: Schools to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir district

The Chief Education Officer, Ramban took to Twitter to inform the public about the schools in the district, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the students during adverse weather conditions. The decision to close schools for the day comes after similar announcements in neighboring Doda and Kishtwar districts, where heavy rainfall and inclement weather has been causing disruptions. By suspending Operations for the day, the authorities aim to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the students do not venture out during the unfavorable weather conditions.