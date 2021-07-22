Heavy overnight rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas caused flooding and boulder crash at various places on Thursday. Rail tracks at Umbermali station near Kasara were "submerged up to the platform level".

Moreover, train operations from Titwala to Igatpuri (in Nashik district adjoining Thane) and from Ambernath to Lonavala were suspended after tracks were washed out, boulders crashed, and inundation and mudslides occurred at multiple locations in the section due to incessant rainfall.

Additionally, the train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district have also been suspended. The Konkan Railway has a 756-km-long track from Roha near Mumbai to Thokur, located close to Mangaluru. The route spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

"Due to heavy rain, water level of Vashishiti river bridge at km 130/9 between Chiplun & Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri region has risen above danger level. In view of safety of passengers train services in this section are suspended temporarily," Konkan railway said in a tweet.

Due to heavy rain, water level of Vashishiti river bridge at km 130/9 between Chiplun & Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri region has risen above danger level. In view of safety of passengers train services in this section are suspended temporarily. @RailMinIndia — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 22, 2021

According to Central Railway, trains are not running in Titwala-Igatpuri and Ambernath-Lonavala section due to heavy rainfall, leading to mud on track and waterlogging. The Central Railway has set up help desks at Kalyan, Kasara, and Igatpuri stations for passengers.

#CR update at 8.00 am.

Trains short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled & short originating on 21/22.7.2021 due to extremely heavy rainfall, damage to tracks, waterlogging, trains are not running in Titwala – Igatpuri

& Ambernath – Lonavala section (Bulletin4)@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/osIQ4gozgA — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 22, 2021





A bridge at Sapgaon in Sahapur taluka of Thane suffered extensive damage due to the rainfall, tehsildar (revenue officer) Nilima Suryavanshi said, adding that no one was injured and traffic movement on the bridge was suspended.

The Modak Sagar dam in Sahapur started overflowing at 3.24 am on Thursday and two of its gates were opened to release the water, a message from the district headquarters said. Some villages in the Sahapur taluka were marooned, Suryavanshi said, adding that local authorities with the help of the NDRF rescued hundreds of people from those places.

In Bhatsai village, which is located on a hillock, stranded people could not come out and they were shifted to a school in the locality.

In Vashind near Sahapur, floodwaters entered a housing complex and its residents were shifted to a zilla parishad school with the help of the NDRF.

In Cherpoli, some stranded people were rescued with the help of boats. In Bhiwandi taluka of Thane, several people stranded in the water-logged areas of Padgha, Kawad, Ganesh Nagar and Khairpada were rescued with the help of the NDRF and the Thane Disaster Response Force teams. Many people were also rescued from flooded localities near the banks of the Kamwari river in Bhiwandi, another official said.

In Badlapur Wangni, 10 people and 70 animals were rescued from an ashram. Besides, people stranded in some inundated areas of Kasara and Titwala in Thane were also shifted to zilla parishad schools.

Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said they received 34 calls about the tree falls in the city, but no one was injured in the incidents. Four trees fell in Datta Wadi area of Mumbra, following which local firemen rushed to the spot. As a precautionary measure, residents of six houses there were shifted, the official said.

Various places witnessed flooding in Vasai, Virar and other locations in Palghar, but no loss of life was reported, so far.

According to Skymet Weather, private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai has witneesed more rain the second-half of the July as compared to the rest of the Monsoon season that has already gone by.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 1971.3 mm of rainfall.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.