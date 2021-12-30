1 min read.Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 10:17 PM ISTLivemint
Very heavy rainfall pounded the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Thursday. This was predicted to be the heaviest rainfall witnessed in recent years.
The heavy downpour cause traffic jam in several areas of the capital city, following which the Chennai metro has decoded to extend their service timing by an hour till 12 am, to facilitate safe journey home of the citizens.