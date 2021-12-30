Heavy rain causes massive jam in Chennai, metro extends service timing - WATCH

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The heavy downpour cause traffic jam in several areas of the capital city, following which the Chennai metro has decoded to extend their service timing by an hour, till 12 am
Very heavy rainfall pounded the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Thursday. This was predicted to be the heaviest rainfall witnessed in recent years.
The heavy downpour cause traffic jam in several areas of the capital city, following which the Chennai metro has decoded to extend their service timing by an hour till 12 am, to facilitate safe journey home of the citizens.
