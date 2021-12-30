Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Heavy rain causes massive jam in Chennai, metro extends service timing - WATCH

Heavy rain causes massive jam in Chennai, metro extends service timing - WATCH

A commuter wades through a waterlogged street as the city witnesses incessant rains, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST Livemint

  • The heavy downpour cause traffic jam in several areas of the capital city, following which the Chennai metro has decoded to extend their service timing by an hour, till 12 am

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Very heavy rainfall pounded the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Thursday.  This was predicted to be the heaviest rainfall witnessed in recent years.

The heavy downpour cause traffic jam in several areas of the capital city, following which the Chennai metro has decoded to extend their service timing by an hour till 12 am, to facilitate safe journey home of the citizens. 

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy rains for the south eastern peninsula. 

Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar here. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

The rainfall inundated roads and subways. Motorists had to struggle to find their way out. They manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads.

