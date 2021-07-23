OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra; check list of trains cancelled today

Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra; check list of trains cancelled today

Heavy rainfall causes flood in Chiplun of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, India, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Heavy rainfall causes flood in Chiplun of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, India, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

  • IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days
  • Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad district

Heavy rainfall has continued to batter Maharashtra on Friday as well. Several roads have submerged in water, and trains have been cancelled due to extreme rainfall in several districts in the state.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

According to the Central Railway, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilkak's (Netravati' daily special journey has been fully cancelled on Friday.

Kochuvelli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh's weekly special train has also been cancelled today.

On the other hand, 11 trains have been partially cancelled:

List of partially cancelled trains: Central railway
View Full Image
List of partially cancelled trains: Central railway

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, units of Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Amid the incessant rainfall, as predicted by the IMD, the rivers in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, have crossed the danger mark.


Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also undertaken rescue efforts through helicopters in Ratnagiri.

Yesterday 47 villages were cut-off in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark.

At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches. Moreover, heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple spots and also damaged over bridges and roads in Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout