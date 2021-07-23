Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra; check list of trains cancelled today

Heavy rainfall has continued to batter Maharashtra on Friday as well. Several roads have submerged in water, and trains have been cancelled due to extreme rainfall in several districts in the state.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

According to the Central Railway, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilkak's (Netravati' daily special journey has been fully cancelled on Friday.

Kochuvelli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh's weekly special train has also been cancelled today.

On the other hand, 11 trains have been partially cancelled:

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, units of Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Amid the incessant rainfall, as predicted by the IMD, the rivers in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, have crossed the danger mark.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Bhimashankar temple one of the 12 Jyotirlinga (shrine), based in Pune's Bhimashankar has been flooded with water due to heavy rainfall in the area. (22.07) pic.twitter.com/AmZWa7u0fY — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Maharashtra | Parts of Ratnagiri district partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.



(Video source: District Information Office, Ratnagiri) pic.twitter.com/R6meFWaPs0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021





Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also undertaken rescue efforts through helicopters in Ratnagiri.

Yesterday 47 villages were cut-off in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark.

At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches. Moreover, heavy rain triggered landslides at multiple spots and also damaged over bridges and roads in Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT".

